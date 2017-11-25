Wichita police investigating suspicious death

Wichita — Authorities are investigating the death of a man who was found lying in a Wichita yard as suspicious.

The Wichita Eagle reports that police Sgt. Ed Brower says 911 was called after the 26-year-old man was spotted in the yard Thursday morning.

Chief Gordon Ramsay said the cause of death was unknown. The man didn’t live on the street where he was found and it wasn’t known what, if any, connection he had to the area.

