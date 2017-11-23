Archive for Thursday, November 23, 2017

Dinosaur theme park to open next year in Wichita suburb

By Associated Press

November 23, 2017

Advertisement

Derby — A Wichita suburb is scheduled to open a $6.5 million dinosaur theme park next year.

The Wichita Eagle reports that the 14-acre Derby park will feature more than 30 life-size animatronic dinosaurs.

Executive director Guy Gsell says the park will be set up like a scientific expedition. He says visitors will be able to dig for fossils, walk past the life-size dinosaur models and participate in events.

Gsell says Kansas was a fitting location for the park because the state has a long history with paleontology.

Private financing and money from Sales Tax Revenue bonds are funding the project. The bonds are meant to incentivize businesses to create destinations to attract out-of-state visitors.

Derby officials plan to use additional bond money to develop a hospital, hotel, restaurants and retail shops.

More like this story on LJWorld.com

Comments

Use the comment form below to begin a discussion about this content.

Sign in to comment

loading...