LINK’s free Thanksgiving meal set for Thursday at First Christian Church

By Staff Report

November 22, 2017

The Lawrence Interdenominational Nutrition Kitchen, or LINK, will serve its annual Thanksgiving dinner Thursday from 1 to 2:30 p.m. at First Christian Church, 1000 Kentucky St.

The meal is free and open to all in the community. Home deliveries are available to those who ordered in advance.

For more information, contact LINK at 331-3663.

