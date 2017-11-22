Eagle owls to make debut at Topeka Zoo

Topeka — The Topeka Zoo and Conservation Center has two new Eurasian eagle owls that are expected to make their debut to the public on Thanksgiving Day.

The birds are the largest of the owl species. The zoo says in a news release that the newly-acquired breeding pair were put together by the Eurasian eagle owl species survival plan.

The Topeka Capital-Journal reports that Morrisey is the female and came from a zoo in Florida. The male, Gengis, is from the Kansas City Zoo.

They were introduced to each other during their quarantine period soon after arriving in Topeka.

