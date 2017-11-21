Archive for Tuesday, November 21, 2017

Kansas priest named bishop in Missouri

By Associated Press

November 21, 2017

Wichita — A Kansas priest has been named bishop of the Catholic diocese in Jefferson City, Missouri.

The Wichita Eagle reports that Pope Francis has named the Rev. W. Shawn McKnight to lead the diocese in central Missouri. McKnight is pastor at the Church of the Magdalen in Wichita.

He will succeed John Gaydos, who had been bishop in Jefferson City for 20 years.

