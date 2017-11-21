Kansas priest named bishop in Missouri

Wichita — A Kansas priest has been named bishop of the Catholic diocese in Jefferson City, Missouri.

The Wichita Eagle reports that Pope Francis has named the Rev. W. Shawn McKnight to lead the diocese in central Missouri. McKnight is pastor at the Church of the Magdalen in Wichita.

He will succeed John Gaydos, who had been bishop in Jefferson City for 20 years.

Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed. We strive to uphold our values for every story published.