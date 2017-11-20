Precinct breakdown of Lawrence sales tax vote shows nearly universal support

The official results of the Lawrence sales tax renewals show near universal support across all of the city’s 63 precincts.

The final vote count resulted in the sales tax questions for transit, infrastructure and affordable housing being renewed with 70, 73 and 62 percent of the vote.



Only four precincts voted against any of the questions. Of those, only one had more than 20 voters. The distinction goes to precinct five, in which about 53 percent voted against the affordable housing sales tax. That precinct, which votes at the Comfort Inn and Suites, is north of Sixth Street between Lawrence Avenue and Iowa Street.

As a general trend, support for all three sales tax renewals was strongest in precincts east of Iowa Street. For all three questions, there were several precincts in the eastern half of Lawrence that topped 80 percent approval.

For a precinct-by-precinct breakdown of the three sales tax questions, see the below map.

Election 2017: Lawrence Sales Tax Questions • Only select one layer at a time.

• Darker colors indicate more support.



Data courtesy of Douglas County Elections Office; map compiled by Journal-World digital editor Nick Gerik

The three sales tax renewals total 0.55 percent and will be in place for another 10 years. The taxes are projected to generate $116 million from 2019-2029.

The official results of the 2017 general election are available on the Douglas County website.

