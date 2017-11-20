Police end investigation into death of Lawrence nurse, Army vet after suicide ruling

The Lawrence Police Department has ended its investigation into the death of a Lawrence nurse and former Army combat medic.

Police opened their investigation into the death of Brittany Stewart, 30, after she was found dead on May 5.

“This case is no longer considered suspicious and has been ruled a suicide,” Sgt. Amy Rhoads said Monday. “The investigation is completed.”

The autopsy report, signed earlier this month and obtained last week by the Journal-World, lists the manner of Stewart’s death as a suicide. According to the report, a relative who had gone to check on Stewart discovered her body inside her apartment in the 4300 block of West 24th Place.

Police said their complete death investigations take into account interviews and forensic investigation, in addition to the coroner’s report.

“In this particular case, the information discovered by investigators was consistent with the coroner’s findings,” Officer Drew Fennelly said.

Copyright 2017 The Lawrence Journal-World. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed. We strive to uphold our values for every story published.