Law enforcement looking for unbuckled motorists, impaired drivers this week

The week of Thanksgiving brings high traffic on Kansas highways — and a push by law enforcement to make sure motorists are wearing their seat belts and driving sober.

The Kansas Department of Transportation and law enforcement agencies statewide are doing their “Click it. Or ticket.” campaign this week, the department announced in a news release.

In Douglas County — from Monday through Sunday — extra sheriff’s deputies will be on the road looking for impaired drivers and motorists who aren’t wearing seat belts, the sheriff’s office said in a social media post.

“Wearing a seat belt could truly be the difference between life and death,” Chris Bortz, KDOT traffic safety manager, said in the news release. “Tragically, more than half of the people who died in a fatal traffic crash during Thanksgiving 2015 were not wearing a seat belt at the time of the crash.”

Research indicates that proper seat belt use reduces the risk of fatal injury to front-seat passengers by 45 percent and reduces the risk of moderate to serious injury by 50 percent, according to the news release.

