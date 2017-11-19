Today's news

Teen found dead inside Kansas City, Kan., business

By Associated Press

November 19, 2017

Advertisement

Kansas City, Kan. — Police are investigating after officers found a teenager dead inside a Kansas City, Kan., business.

Television station KMBC reports that officers were called to business around 7:15 a.m. Saturday to check on a person who had been shot.

Arriving officers found the teen, who had been shot at least once, already dead.

Police have not released the teen’s name or another other details about the shooting.

Police have asked anyone with information on the shooting to call the police tips hotline.

More like this story on LJWorld.com

Comments

Use the comment form below to begin a discussion about this content.

Sign in to comment

loading...