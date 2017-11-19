Teen found dead inside Kansas City, Kan., business

Kansas City, Kan. — Police are investigating after officers found a teenager dead inside a Kansas City, Kan., business.

Television station KMBC reports that officers were called to business around 7:15 a.m. Saturday to check on a person who had been shot.

Arriving officers found the teen, who had been shot at least once, already dead.

Police have not released the teen’s name or another other details about the shooting.

Police have asked anyone with information on the shooting to call the police tips hotline.

