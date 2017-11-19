Parks and Rec to offer 4 free fitness demo classes

The Lawrence Parks and Recreation Department is offering some free fitness demonstration classes this week.

According to an LPRD news release:

• A Circuit Training demo, which incorporates aerobic and anaerobic drills to burn fat and increase energy, will be held 5:45-6:40 p.m. Monday, Nov. 20, at Holcom Park Recreation Center, 2700 W. 27th St.

• A Kickboxing demonstration class, combining aerobics, boxing, martial arts and hip-hop, will be held 5:45-6:40 p.m. Tuesday, Nov. 21, at Sports Pavilion Lawrence, 100 Rock Chalk Lane.

• A Pound demonstration class — a "full-body jam session" — will be held 6:45-7:15 p.m. Tuesday, Nov. 21, at Sports Pavilion Lawrence.

• A Power Sculpt demo, which will challenge various muscle groups with barbells and handheld weights, will be held from 10-10:50 a.m. Saturday, Nov. 25, at the Community Building, 115 W. 11th St.

No preregistration is required, though classes will be offered on a first-come, first-served basis and equipment may limit some classes. For more information, contact Jo Ellis, LPRD recreation instruction supervisor, at 785-330-7355.

