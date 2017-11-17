Lawrence City Commission agenda set for Nov. 21 meeting

Consent agenda

• Approve City Commission meeting minutes from 11/14/17.

• Receive minutes from various boards and commissions:

• Approve all claims. The list of claims will be posted by the Finance Department on Monday prior to the meeting. If Monday is a holiday, the claims will be posted as soon as possible the next business day.

• Approve licenses as recommended by the City Clerk’s Office.

• Approve appointments as recommended by the Mayor.

• Bid and purchase items:

a) Approve change order in the amount of $119,449.47 to Miles Excavating Inc., for work performed on the 19th Street Reconstruction, Naismith to Alabama, Phase A project (Project No. PW1535 - 2017 CIP Project No. PW17E10.)

• Adopt on second and final reading, Ordinance No. 9419, authorizing the codification of ordinances of the City of Lawrence, Kansas.

• Accept vacation of existing cross access easement associated with Minor Subdivision (lot combination), MS-17-00554, for Casey’s Subdivision, located at 1703 and 1711 W. 6th Street. Submitted by Casey’s Retail Company on behalf of Harold Shephard and Marla J. Webster, property owners of record.

• Authorize the City Manager to enter into an agreement with the Kansas State Historic Preservation Officer to allow the Historic Resources Commission to perform project reviews as required by K.S.A. 75-2724, as amended.

• Consider the following items recommended by the Transportation Commission:

a) Approve a request for one (1) disabled parking spot at 1909 Edgelea Road and adopt on first reading, Ordinance No. 9294, establishing one (1) reserved disabled parking spot on the west side of Edgelea Road, in front of 1909 Edgelea Road.

b) Approve request for traffic calming on Kensington Road between 27th Street and 28th Street and deny a request to replace the Yield Sign with a Stop Sign at 28th Street and Kensington Road.

c) Deny a request for the addition of no parking on Surrey Drive between 24th Terrace and 25th Terrace.

d) Deny a request for traffic calming on Cedarwood Avenue from 25th Street to 26th Street.

e) Accept Highway Safety Improvement Program Monies for a lane reconfiguration and mill and overlay project on Massachusetts Street from 11th to 14th Street contingent on the approval of final design.

• Authorize the City Manager to execute a lease with Amarr Garage Door Group/Entrematic for temporary storage space within the former Farmland bag warehouse, located at 2425 E. 15th Street.

• Authorize the acceptance of donation from Alvamar, Inc. of Block 2, Tract D, Alvabet Addition, to the City of Lawrence as park land/open space.

• Authorize distribution of agreements to outside agencies for 2018 City funds.

• Authorize the City Manager to execute a Right of Way License Agreement with Mobilitie, LLC, a Nevada limited liability company, whereby, in exchange for five percent (5%) of its gross revenues, Mobilitie will be granted the right to locate, subject to various conditions, small cells in the City’s Rights of Way in order to boost and improve data and wireless connectivity in the City.

Public comment

Regular agenda

• Receive presentation by the Lawrence Chamber of Commerce regarding Economic Development.

Action: Receive presentation.

• Receive recommendations from the Public Incentives Review Committee and consider adopting Resolution No. 7230, authorizing the issuance of up to $5,000,000 in Industrial Revenue Bonds for the Boys and Girls Club Center for Great Futures project to obtain a sales tax exemption on project construction materials.

Action: Receive recommendations from the Public Incentives Review Committee and adopt Resolution No. 7230, authorizing the issuance of up to $5,000,000 in Industrial Revenue Bonds for the Boys and Girls Club Center for Great Futures project to obtain a sales tax exemption on project construction materials, if appropriate.

• Conduct a public hearing regarding blighted conditions of the property located at 1215 E. 19 Street, and consider adopting Resolution No. 7229, which requires the owner of the property to abate the cited Property Maintenance Code violations within 20 days of adoption, and further directs City staff to abate the violations if the occupant fails to abate as ordered.

Action: Conduct public hearing. Adopt Resolution No. 7229, which requires the owner of the property to abate the cited Property Maintenance Code violations within 20 days of adoption, and further directs City staff to abate the violations if the occupant fails to abate as ordered, if appropriate.

• Conduct a public hearing, consider recommendations from the Historic Resources Commission, and adopt the following ordinances on first reading to designate properties as Landmarks on the Lawrence Register of Historic Places:

a) Ordinance No. 9403, Landmark designation (L-16-00536) for 1645 Louisiana Street;

b) Ordinance No. 9404, Landmark designation (L-16-00537) for 645 Mississippi Street;

c) Ordinance No. 9405, Landmark designation (L-17-00036) for 200 Nebraska Street;

d) Ordinance No. 9406, Landmark designation (L-17-00061) for 1509 Massachusetts Street; and

e) Ordinance No. 9423, Landmark designation (L-17-00223) for 2110 Harper Street.

Action: Conduct public hearing and adopt ordinances on first reading, if appropriate.

• Consider adopting on first reading, Ordinance No. 9421, concerning the carrying of unconcealed firearms in any City-owned or City-leased building. Consider adopting on first reading, Ordinance No. 9425, authorizing the City Manager to designate and post the required signs in buildings owned or leased by the City as buildings where the carrying of unconcealed firearms is prohibited.

Action: Adopt on first reading, Ordinance No. 9421, concerning the carrying of unconcealed firearms in any City-owned or City-leased buildings and Ordinance No. 9425, authorizing the City Manager to designate and post the required signs in buildings owned or leased by the City as buildings where the carrying of unconcealed firearms is prohibited, if appropriate.

• Receive update on environmental remediation project on the former Farmland property.

Action: Receive update.

The City Commission will convene at 5:45 p.m. Tuesday at City Hall, 6 E. Sixth St.

