Officials certify results of general election in Douglas County

The results of the Nov. 7 general election are now official.

About 17,400 Douglas County registered voters cast ballots in city government and school board contests in Lawrence, Baldwin City, Eudora and Lecompton. Lawrence residents also voted to approve three sales tax renewals.

Turnout for the election was 23.5 percent, a significant increase over the 16.5 percent turnout in the last city and school board general election in 2015. The increase was driven by a significant spike in advance voting numbers.

The unofficial results of all the contests held. The official results of the 2017 general election are available on the Douglas County website, douglas-county.com.

