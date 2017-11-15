No police report found for traffic accident involving benched KU basketball player

It does not appear that local law enforcement agencies took any reports over the weekend of a vehicle accident involving University of Kansas basketball player Billy Preston.

KU police, who handle crimes and accidents reported on campus proper, did not take any accident reports over the weekend, Deputy Chief James Anguiano told the Journal-World Wednesday morning.

A review of Lawrence Police Department reports from accidents occurring on streets near the KU campus on Saturday reveals none involving Preston.

Such police reports contain public information about the people involved and registered owners of the vehicle or vehicles involved.

Legally, not all traffic accidents must be reported to police.

According to Kansas statute, drivers aren’t required to report non-injury accidents to police if apparent property damage was less than $1,000. If drivers hit and damage someone else’s unattended property, they are supposed to leave a note and notify police, according to state statute.

In explaining why Preston sat out Monday night’s game against Kentucky, KU men’s basketball coach Bill Self, in a written statement released about an hour before tipoff, described the situation as a “single-vehicle incident.”

Self did not say what time and where the incident occurred, what Preston’s vehicle struck or how much damage was done to the vehicle.

“On Saturday, Billy was involved in a single-vehicle incident on campus,” Self’s statement said. “There were no injuries but Billy's car sustained damage. After I learned about the incident, I reported it to our administration. The administration determined that we needed a clearer financial picture specific to the vehicle (so) we decided to hold him out of tonight's game and will continue to do that until the review is complete.”

The Journal-World has requested more information from KU Athletics about the what happened in the vehicle incident.

After Tuesday night's game, Self spoke more about the compliance side of the situation. The Journal-World previously reported:

As is protocol, the incident was reported to KU's compliance office and that's when things began to get murky.

“They started doing the checking on the car and wanted to get a clearer picture of how some things were done and we couldn't get it cleared up,” Self said. “That's basically all there is to it.”

Self said KU officials spent the better part of Tuesday attempting to gain clarity so Preston could play. But when that did not happen, Self had no choice but to keep his five-star freshman on the bench.

“I'm out of it,” Self said, before adding, “I am confident it'll get cleared up. But I don't know the time frame and they haven't clued me in.”

Asked if the issue in question was something that should have been addressed prior to the accident or the start of the season, Self again said that question should be posed to KU's compliance office.

“(The car) was registered,” he said. “Everything was good. But they dove into it a little bit deeper. That doesn't mean that something wrong has been done.”

