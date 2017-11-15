Informational meeting planned on saltwater injection wells in Douglas County

The Sierra Club, the Water Advocacy Team and Lawrence Ecology Teams United in Sustainability will host an informational meeting on saltwater injection wells in Douglas County next week.

The meeting, scheduled for 7 to 8:30 p.m. Monday in the Flory Building of the Douglas County Fairgrounds, 2120 Harper St., will focus on existing injection wells near Baldwin City and planned wells near Eudora. It is free and open to the public.

