Informational meeting planned on saltwater injection wells in Douglas County

The Sierra Club, the Water Advocacy Team and Lawrence Ecology Teams United in Sustainability will host an informational meeting on saltwater injection wells in Douglas County next week.
The meeting, scheduled for 7 to 8:30 p.m. Monday in the Flory Building of the Douglas County Fairgrounds, 2120 Harper St., will focus on existing injection wells near Baldwin City and planned wells near Eudora. It is free and open to the public.
Comments
Michael Kort 2 hours, 53 minutes ago
https://www.desmog.ca/2013/06/26/contaminated-water-land-damage-and-earthquakes-legacy-disposal-well
It is not just earthquakes that are the danger in these oil drilling reinjection wells .
If they pollute an aquifer and you own a farm above it that gets its' water from a well ( even if it is pumped from a rural water districts well ) and they pollute your aquifer the value of your land is basically destroyed for practical use as a farm or residence .
Maybe you could turn it into a toxic waist dump because oil production injected brine water that leaks back up to the surface contains toxins and salt and the salt all by itself will kill trees and plants .
Yes, I imagine that a 5.6 could severely damage the really old brick buildings downtown but that is small, in comparison, to being able to lay waist to farm land all over the county or in many Ks counties .
Michael Kort 2 hours, 13 minutes ago
BTW,...MIT has developed a new electric storage battery that can be scaled up to store solar and wind energy cheaply for long periods of time that could probably store excess power plant produced electricity, as needed, as well .
Now why would we do that when we could be out poisoning the aquifers ?
http://news.mit.edu/2017/air-breathing-battery-making-renewable-power-more-viable-grid-1011
Fixing things that are broken always requires the intent to do something that is productive .
