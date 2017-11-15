Today's news

County Commission approves cost-sharing agreement for water line relocations

By Elvyn Jones

November 15, 2017

The Douglas County Commission approved Wednesday a cost-sharing agreement with a rural water district to relocate water lines along the route of a major road project slated for next year.

Douglas County Public Works Director Keith Browning told commissioners the county would provide $330,000 of RWD No. 4’s cost to relocate 1.62 miles of water lines southwest of Eudora, along CR 458 from near East 1800 Road to East 2000 Road. The $913,000 project will make roadway and shoulder improvements to that section of road.

The road project qualifies for federal High Risk Rural Roads funding, which is administered through the Kansas Department of Transportation. This will fund 90 percent of the safety enhancements, such as removing trees in the right-of-way, replacing narrow culverts and flattening the slopes of driveway entrances to the road. Federal funds will not help with the planned repaving of the 2-mile section, he said.

The project would be bid in March 2018, Browning said.

