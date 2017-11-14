KU student charged with rape in Johnson County

A Lawrence man has been arrested in a Johnson County rape case.

Terrance X. Redmond, 19, was charged Monday with one count of rape and had a warrant issued for his arrest, according to Johnson County District Court records. The court set his bond at $100,000.

Redmond was arrested Monday evening at his residence in Lawrence — the Jayhawker Towers apartments on the University of Kansas campus — and transported to Johnson County, according to Douglas County jail records.

A person by the same name is listed as a KU student, according to the university directory.

Redmond is scheduled to make his first appearance in court in the case Tuesday afternoon, according to Johnson County court records.

