County reorganizing criminal justice services while top probation officer off the job

The Douglas County Court’s top probation officer is off the job as county officials continues to overhaul its criminal justice system.

County officials who work with Michelle Roberts, Douglas County chief court services officer since January 2001, told the Journal-World she had been absent since last spring. On the Douglas County District Court website, Michelle Roberts remains listed as chief court services officer, while Percy Chance is listed as acting court services officer.

Douglas County District Court Clerk Linda Koester-Vogelsang referred all questions concerning Roberts and Chance to Lisa Taylor, public information officer for the Kansas Supreme Court, which oversees the state’s district courts. Taylor said the only information Kansas statute allowed her to share regarding Roberts and Chance were their salaries, dates of service and job titles.

During Roberts’ absence, the county has transferred supervision of a number of adult programs from Court Services and the District Court to Pam Weigand, director of Douglas County Youth Services. Weigand, who reports to the Douglas County Commission and County Administrator Craig Weinaug, oversees juvenile justice programs for intake, detention, probation, truancy and day school.



The programs transferred from court services to Weigand’s supervision are adult pretrial release, home arrest and behavioral health court support. The county has introduced the three programs in the past year as part of its effort to find alternate placements for non-violent offenders in the county jail. The transfer of the programs are part of a reorganization of the county’s criminal justice system.

To complete that reorganization, Robert Bieniecki, Douglas County criminal justice coordinator, is proposing the transfer of Douglas County Community Corrections, which provides intensive supervision of felons on probations, from the District Court to Weigand’s oversight. The County Commission will consider that recommendation at 6 p.m. Nov. 29

Bieniecki said the three adult programs already transferred and their five employees would remain under Weigand’s supervision no matter the outcome of that proposal.

“We moved those programs to more align their management with county policy and protocol,” he said.

Bieniecki made the case last month for the transfer of Community Correction at a County Commission, which Koester-Vogelsang Douglas County District Court Chief Judge Peggy Kittel were unable to attend. Koester-Vogelsang said she, Kittel and the other District Court judges would attend the Nov. 29 meeting.

At last month’s work session, Bieniecki said the Douglas County Commission transferred oversight of Community Corrections to the District Court through a home rule resolution in 2000. It is the only county in the state in which the county commission doesn’t retain direct oversight of the program, he said.

Bieniecki told commissioners the Kansas Department of Corrections required the home rule resolution be amended in 2002 with the statement the County Commission remained “ultimately responsible” for Community Corrections. The transfer would streamline its administration by removing the need to report to the District Court, as well as the County Commission and KDOJ, Bieniecki said.

Community Corrections’ 10 employees support the transfer, which would make them eligible for compensation at the county’s pay rate, Before receiving a 2 percent raise in July, the state's judicial employees had not received a pay increase in 5 years.

