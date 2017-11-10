Lawrence City Commission agenda set for Nov. 14 work session

Consent agenda

• Approve City Commission meeting minutes from 11/07/17.

• Approve all claims. The list of claims will be posted by the Finance Department on Monday prior to the meeting. If Monday is a holiday, the claims will be posted as soon as possible the next business day.

• Approve licenses as recommended by the City Clerk’s Office.

• Adopt on first reading, Ordinance No. 9419, authorizing the codification of ordinances of the City of Lawrence, Kansas.

• Adopt Resolution No. 7228, authorizing the City of Lawrence, Kansas to enter into a lease purchase transaction, the proceeds of which will be used to pay the costs of acquiring certain equipment for use in the City; and to approve the execution of certain documents in connection therewith.

• Approve employee longevity payments for 2017 at a rate of $4.00/month ($48/year) for eligible employees.

• Authorize the Mayor to execute a Mortgage Release for William M. McCaffrey, 1017 Rogers Place.

Public comment

Work session agenda

• Discussion on short-term rental ordinance.



• Receive Strategic Plan Update.

• Storm Update – Ted Boyle.

The City Commission will convene at 5:45 p.m. Tuesday at City Hall, 6 E Sixth St.

