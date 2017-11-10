Facebook CEO, founder Mark Zuckerberg visits KU for ‘fireside chat’

Facebook founder and CEO Mark Zuckerberg is visiting the University of Kansas Friday to take part in a "fireside chat," KU announced.

The event, which Zuckerberg mentioned on Facebook as a "live discussion in Kansas about what I've learned this year," is an invitation-only event that KU did not publicize in advance. Few details were available Friday morning.

Just prior to his appearance, KU announced that Zuckerberg would be participating in the chat today at 11 a.m. on campus. The event will be broadcast via Facebook Live at KU’s Facebook page and on Mark Zuckerberg’s profile.

Zuckerberg, 33, has been touring communities around the country for the past year.

Zuckerberg, according to The Associated Press, has spent the past year visiting states he hadn't been to yet to learn more from regular people and local communities — stopping by an opioid treatment center, an oil rig and a seafood processing plant along the way. At the tail end of his tour he had two more states left, Kansas and Missouri. Zuckerberg was in St. Louis on Thursday.

