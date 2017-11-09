Man reportedly seen masturbating outside home in Oread neighborhood

A man was reportedly seen masturbating outside a home in Lawrence’s Oread neighborhood early Thursday morning.

Just before 2:40 a.m., Lawrence police officers responded to a home in the 1400 block of Kentucky Street, where a man had reportedly been seen masturbating outside the residence, Officer Drew Fennelly said, in an email.

Residents told police that the suspect fled to the west but were not able to provide a very detailed description of him, Fennelly said.

Officers didn’t find the suspect, Fennelly said. He said police stopped multiple people in the area but determined they were not “related to the incident.”

Copyright 2017 The Lawrence Journal-World. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed. We strive to uphold our values for every story published.