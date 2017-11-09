Lawrence grandfather-granddaughter duo to compete on ‘Wheel of Fortune’ next week

A grandfather-granddaughter team from Lawrence will appear as contestants on “Wheel of Fortune” next week.
Donald Johnson, a retired grandfather of four and longtime “Wheel of Fortune” viewer, will compete on Monday’s episode with his granddaughter, Devyn Johnson, as part of a special week of shows taped at Walt Disney World featuring grandparent-grandchild teams.
The younger Johnson, a financial assistant and bridal stylist, signed up for the show in hopes of winning a vacation for her family, according to the “Wheel of Fortune” press release.
The Johnsons’ episode will air Monday at 6:30 p.m. on WDAF, Kansas City’s Fox affiliate.
