Jury convicts registered sex offender of molesting 15-year-old girl in Lawrence

Ten years after the first time he was convicted of sex crimes against a child, a Lawrence man has again been convicted of sex crimes against another child.

On Wednesday in Douglas County District Court, a jury found Ronald E. Throne II, 31, guilty of molesting a 15-year-old girl.

The victim, who is now 16, testified earlier this week that Throne — who lived in a trailer park adjacent to hers — invited her into his pickup truck to get out of the rain, then later to his home to play video games, and molested her at both locations on a day in late May 2016. He also sent her sexually explicit text messages.

Throne was charged in June 2016, and prosecutors added more counts against him in October 2016.

Jurors deliberated for three hours on Wednesday before finding Throne guilty on all six counts: two counts of aggravated indecent liberties with a child, one count of electronic solicitation of a child, one count of indecent liberties with a child, one count of lewd and lascivious behavior, all felonies; and one count of promoting obscenity to a minor, a misdemeanor.

After the jury’s verdict was read, deputies handcuffed Throne.

As he was being led out of the courtroom, Throne rammed his head against a wall and yelled an expletive.

He continued yelling in the hallway, as deputies urged him to calm down.

“Take my [expletive] life away — for nothing!” he yelled. “My life is over ... just let me [expletive] die in peace!”

Throne’s previous sex-offense conviction was in 2007 in Crawford County, according to the Kansas Bureau of Investigation offender registry. According to the KBI, he was convicted of two counts of aggravated indecent solicitation of an 11-year-old to commit a sex act, a felony, occurring in 2006.

According to the Kansas Department of Corrections, Throne’s sentence in that case expired in 2014.

Throne has been jailed since his arrest in the new case. Judge Kay Huff scheduled his sentencing for Dec. 12.

