Kittel reappointed as chief judge in Douglas County District Court

— The Kansas Supreme Court has appointed Peggy Carr Kittel to a full two-year term as chief judge of the Seventh Judicial District, which covers Douglas County.

Chief Justice Lawton Nuss made that announcement Monday.

Kittel, 58, has served on the Douglas County bench since 2008 and has been chief judge since September 2016, when she was named to replace retiring Judge Robert Fairchild.

"We are glad that Judge Kittel agreed to continue serving as chief judge, providing continuity in capable leadership in the 7th Judicial District," Nuss said in a news release announcing the appointment.

“I am honored to continue to serve in the capacity of chief judge of the 7th Judicial District. I look forward to working with our dedicated district court staff as we adopt new technologies and efficiencies to continue to improve the administration of justice in Douglas County," Kittel said.

Each of Kansas' 31 judicial districts has a chief judge who, in addition to presiding over cases, also supervises the day-to-day operations of the court. That includes assigning cases to judges within the district as well as supervising the administrative and clerical offices of the court.

