Fatal fire in Reno County under investigation

By Associated Press

November 3, 2017

Hutchinson — Reno County authorities are trying to determine the cause of a fire that killed a man in a rural part of the county.

Capt. Steve Lutz says firefighters were called to the house fire Thursday west of Hutchinson.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

The man’s name was not released. The Hutchinson News reports a landlord said the man rented the home for six years and was not in good health. He said the man lived alone.

