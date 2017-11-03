Driver leads Lawrence police on high-speed early-morning chase

A suspect in a reportedly stolen vehicle led police officers on a high-speed chase early Friday morning through Lawrence.

Just before 1 a.m. police near 23rd Street and Ousdahl Road spotted a vehicle that had been reported stolen out of Baldwin City, according to Operation 100 News, the Journal-World's reporting partner. As an officer turned around to get behind the vehicle, the driver sped away.

The officer pursued the vehicle east on 19th Street, with the suspect reportedly driving at high speeds and passing traffic on the wrong side of the road.

The vehicle was eventually located near East 15th Street and Haskell Avenue, but no one was in it.

Police set up a perimeter in the area and a search dog was called in to assist. Police also reviewed surveillance footage in the area to try to determine the identity of the suspect.

Check back as more information on this incident becomes available.

