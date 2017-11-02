Police investigation into toddler’s shooting death remains open, pending coroner’s report

Lawrence police have not yet closed their investigation into the shooting death of a 1-year-old girl at her family’s home six weeks ago.

Police have said that they are investigating the incident as an accidental shooting and will forward their case, once complete, to the Douglas County District Attorney’s Office for review.

The police department’s case is ongoing, Sgt. Amy Rhoads said Thursday. She said police are awaiting the coroner’s report before their investigation can be completed.

Rhoads said she did not have an estimated timeline for that report.

The fatal shooting was reported shortly after 10:30 a.m. Sept. 22 at the family’s home in the 600 block of North Michigan Street.

Autumn Smith, who was a week shy of turning 2, was killed in the shooting. Autumn’s funeral was held on what would have been her second birthday, Sept. 28.

Police have provided no other details about the circumstances of the shooting. Rhoads also declined to answer additional questions this week, citing the ongoing investigation.

