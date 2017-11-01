Local Vietnam veteran featured on PBS documentary to speak at Baker

Baker University will present the program "John Musgrave: Poet, Storyteller, Vietnam War Veteran" from 4 to 5:30 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 19, at Rice Auditorium on the school’s Baldwin City Campus.

Musgrave, a Baldwin City resident and former Baker student, was featured in the Ken Burns PBS documentary "The Vietnam War," which debuted in September. He will share his experiences as a Marine in the war and take questions from the audience. The Baker Speech Choir will read Musgrave’s poetry during the event.

