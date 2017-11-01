Today's news

Lawrence Jewish Community Congregation to host Blintz Brunch this weekend

This file photo from Nov. 2, 2014, shows the 51st annual Blintz Brunch, hosted by the Lawrence Jewish Community Congregation, 916 Highland Drive.

By Staff Report

November 1, 2017

The Lawrence Jewish Community Congregation will host its 54th annual Blintz Brunch from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Sunday at the LJCC, 917 Highland Drive.

Tickets cost $10 and can be used to purchase a hot blintz breakfast with fruit and a beverage or frozen blintzes from the LJCC bake sale. Selections include made-from-scratch Jewish staples such as bagels and lox, kosher salami, kugel, matzo ball soup and more.

Visitors can also peruse the Israeli art, jewelry, pottery, books, clothing and seasonal items in the LJCC gift shop, in addition to the silent auction, which will feature products from local merchants, gift certificates, University of Kansas event tickets, art and jewelry.

Tickets can be purchased at the door or in advance from the LJCC. To reserve yours, call 841-7636 or email ljcc@sunflower.com.

Proceeds from the Blintz Brunch assist the congregation in paying for general expenses and children’s educational programs. A large portion is also donated to local charities and groups in need, the LJCC said.

