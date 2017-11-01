Former Journal-World sports editor Chuck Woodling dies at 76

Chuck Woodling, sports editor of the Journal-World for 37 years and a resident of Lawrence for 49 years, died Wednesday after battling the effects of acute myeloid leukemia for nearly four years.
Woodling, 76, is survived by his wife of 53 years, Carolyn, their two daughters, Carrie Dixon, of Franklin Lakes, N.J., and Gena Woodling, of Lawrence, and grandchildren.
Born and raised in Kansas City, Mo., Woodling received an associate of arts degree from Kansas City, Mo., Junior College, and a bachelor of journalism from University of Missouri in 1963.
“I’ve lived in Lawrence for almost 50 years and no one ever lets me forget I went to MU, even though I spent just two years of my life there,” Woodling was fond of saying.
After graduating from Missouri, Woodling spent six months in the U.S. Army and then became a general assignment reporter for the Hutchinson News. Within the year, he had found his passion: sports writing.
Woodling left Hutch for the Lincoln (Neb.) Journal. After that, he found his permanent home, Lawrence.
Known for his sharp wit and ability to turn a phrase cleverly, Woodling became sports editor of the Journal-World in the fall of 1968 and held the title for 37 years. He continued to write for the Journal-World sports section for several more years.
Fond of traveling, Woodling visited all 50 state capitals, 24 on business trips. Columbia, S.C., was his 49th, Boise, Idaho, his 50th.
Comments
Mike Riner 16 hours, 50 minutes ago
RIP Chuck
Michael Mitchell 16 hours, 21 minutes ago
I remember when Chuck took over the sports desk. His first article was how he was no longer Cornhusker Red, but now, a true Crimson and Blue man. I enjoyed his take on pretty much every event he covered. His kind of writing is greatly missed.
Jonathan Kealing 6 hours, 49 minutes ago
RIP Chuck. You'll be missed.
Shelley Bock 6 hours, 13 minutes ago
Chuck would often seek me out to sit near me during high school soccer games. He'd turn to me and ask "Penalty kick?" "No, that's an advantage call." Then ask, "Penalty kick?" "No, that's a restart following a foul." He knew the difference, I think, but he took great joy in ribbing me about soccer. I so liked his presence and his stories revealed that he knew more about the game than he let on.
Then, there were his observations of girls high school basketball games. He'd say something to me to just to get me charged up. He would always do so with a smile. Don't know if his humor came through his writing, but he had a deft touch of humor when chatting.
A good man who enjoyed watching and writing about sports. I will miss his observations, but not as much as he will be missed by family and friends.
Chris Warman 53 minutes ago
I have fond memories of your articles, RIP
