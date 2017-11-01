Douglas County Commission approves attachment of Shawnee County territory to rural water district

Douglas County commissioners approved a measure Wednesday that allows Douglas County Rural Water District No. 3 to attach territory in eastern Shawnee County, although they were perplexed that none of the people requesting the attachment were present.

Commissioners were presented with a petition from Shawnee County landowners favoring the attachment of their property into the water district. More than 75 percent of property owners in the attachment area signed the petition, the petitioners' lawyer said in a statement to the county. County Commission Chairman Mike Gaughan expressed some hesitation about advancing the measure with no one representing the petitioners or the water district present, but moved ahead because it appeared to be a straight-forward action.

The Douglas County Commission was required to approve the attachment because the majority of RWD No. 3’s territory is in the county. The Shawnee County Commission also must approve the attachment, which would give any party opposing the attachment another opportunity to voice an objection.

Copyright 2017 The Lawrence Journal-World. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed. We strive to uphold our values for every story published.