Lawrence school board shares new details on interim superintendent search

The Lawrence school board on Wednesday shared new details of the search and selection process for an interim superintendent — specifically, how many candidates would be interviewed and when those interviews would take place.

Board members emerged from executive session Wednesday to announce the dates of the three interviews for the position: June 7, June 13 and June 14. Marcel Harmon, board president, also said the pool had been narrowed down to three candidates. Candidate names will be announced to the public at least three days before each candidate’s interview takes place, he said.

The school board also announced on Wednesday that interview questions had been finalized. However, the board is withholding those questions to avoid tipping off candidates in advance, Harmon said.

Interviews will be closed to the public. Board members plan to announce their selection for interim superintendent during a public meeting June 20. The interim superintendent will assume his or her role by July 1, when the current superintendent, Kyle Hayden, is set to transfer to his new position as the district’s chief operations officer.

In other business, the board discussed an “employee grievance” during a separate executive session Wednesday night. The grievance in question relates to a teacher “questioning provisions” of the district’s master agreement with the Lawrence Education Association, district spokeswoman Julie Boyle said in an email Tuesday. At the end of their executive session Wednesday, board members voted unanimously to “disapprove” that grievance, but did not offer further information on the issue.

Copyright 2017 The Lawrence Journal-World. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed. We strive to uphold our values for every story published.