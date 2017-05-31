Bishop Seabury student advances to finals in Scripps National Spelling Bee

Bishop Seabury Academy student Peter Westbrook has advanced to the finals of the Scripps National Spelling Bee, slated for Thursday in Washington, D.C.

As of early Wednesday afternoon, Westbrook, a freshman, had advanced to the finals after spelling "authenticate" correctly during the third round of the preliminaries. The finals will take place Thursday from 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. CDT, and can be watched live on ESPN 2. Preliminaries are airing live Wednesday, with the third round ending at 5 p.m., on ESPN 3.

Westbrook, who placed first at the Douglas County Spelling Bee earlier this year as an eighth-grader, is competing as number 125. You can also watch his progress via the ESPN app. Bishop Seabury is posting updates via Facebook and Twitter as well.

