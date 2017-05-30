Today's news

Two armed robberies reported in Lawrence

By Conrad Swanson

May 30, 2017

Two armed robberies were reported in Lawrence on Sunday, which makes for three such reports within a week.

The first Sunday incident was reported at 6:44 p.m. in the 1000 block of West 23rd Street, according to the Lawrence Police Department's daily activity logs. The second was reported at 9:28 p.m. in the 1000 block of Emery Road.

The exact location of the reported robberies or additional details on the nature of the incidents were not immediately clear.

As of Tuesday morning no arrests listed in the Douglas County Jail's online booking logs match the reported robberies.

Sunday's robberies are the second and third reported within a week. The first was reported at 5:40 a.m. on Wednesday at Frank's Corner Coin Laundry, 1215 W. Sixth St., the Journal-World previously reported.

When asked on the day of the reported robbery what was stolen, who was involved and whether any injuries were reported, Lawrence Police Sgt. Amy Rhoads said she didn't have any additional information to provide.

Asked again on Friday, Rhoads did not provide an update on the incident. The reported robbery remains under investigation, she said.

As with Sunday's robberies, no arrests in the jail's booking logs match Wednesday's robbery.

