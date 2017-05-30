At Southwest Middle School, 8th-graders learn to find joy in the little things

Julie Alley doesn’t get many visitors to her small classroom tucked away inside the Southwest Middle School library. So on the rare occasion when coworkers have passed through her neck of the woods over the last few months, Alley says, they’re usually a bit surprised.

“A couple of them have walked in and said, ‘What’s going on here? This is crazy,’” says Alley, who teaches eighth-grade applied studies. “So, I’m kind of off the beaten path.”

Stretching across two classroom walls are thousands of colorful sticky notes, each bearing a handwritten message of gratitude from Alley’s students. The teacher spent her last class period of the 2016-2017 school year last Wednesday watching her eighth graders add finishing touches to the project they’d been working on since August: daily reminders, scrawled in notebooks and then posted on the walls, of the gifts in their lives.

The result is 2,350 sticky notes, Alley estimates, expressing thanks for everything from family and friends to the simple comforts of hotdogs, fuzzy socks and Sunday comics. They’re kids, Alley points out, but they’ve also tackled some pretty personal subjects too — divorce, for example, or chronic illness, and the lessons gleamed from those challenging experiences.

“Our first goal was 1,000, and after we got to that, we thought we’d see how far we could go,” says Alley, who brought the daily exercise to her classroom after first trying out the project with her friends a few years ago.



The initial inspiration, she says, was Ann Voskamp’s book “One Thousand Gifts,” about finding joy amid the pain and obstacles we all encounter in life. Since reading the book, Alley’s kept a gratitude journal chronicling “not just the big things,” she says, “but looking for little, beautiful things.” It’s made a difference in her life, Alley says, and she thought it might make a difference in her students’ lives, too.

After doing some research on the topic, Alley says there’s a cognitive benefit to counting one’s blessings.

“It has a lot of benefits for kids’ confidence in learning, for their ability or even willingness to take risks, to do challenging assignments,” she says. “If their brain is in an I-can-do place, then they’re more likely to tackle a research project or audition.”

Some, Alley says, were enthusiastic about the project from the start. But there was also a solid cohort of students who were decidedly skeptical.

Payton Krug certainly was — at first, anyway.

“A lot of us were like, 'ugh,' because it’s not something we normally had to do, and we were kind of frustrated by it,” Krug says of the daily assignments. “But you learn to like it and have fun with it and focus on things you don’t normally focus on.”

Such as, she says, “the positives” hidden in everyday challenges. She’s now learned that even on her worst day, there’s always something to be thankful for. That ability to “change your mind,” Krug says, “is pretty neat.”

And the activity, Alley says, may have brought her students closer in the process. Part of the gratitude project has entailed “let-gos,” or identifying the stressful memories, insecurities or mindsets that hold us back from truly living life to the fullest, and then letting those things go.

Sometimes, Alley says, she’d find herself observing a table of kids working on their assignments. The students might belong to different social groups, she says, but they’d find themselves bonding together over shared experiences — letting go of an argument with a parent, maybe, or learning to accept that less-than-stellar grade on a math test.

“That seemed to me to be when you guys really connected,” Alley says to Elliot Landin, one of her eighth-graders.

He was “one of my biggest critics at the beginning of the year,” Alley says of the soft-spoken teen. But, Landin says of the daily exercise, “over time it kind of brings out the light and brightness in life, and lowers stress.”

Landin may even continue the exercise as he heads into high school this fall.

“Instead of physical sticky notes, just writing in your head notes of gratitude,” Landin says, might be helpful in the years ahead, as schoolwork becomes more challenging.

Alley hopes to continue the project next year. She may have inspired a few of her colleagues to do the same — Alley doesn’t know for certain, but says faculty members have been intrigued by the thousands of sticky notes covering her walls.

It’s really quite the sight to see, though by the time this article is published, the notes might have been cleared away, off the classroom wall. They’re ephemeral — just short messages scrawled on tiny pieces of paper — but all 2,350 of them, when tallied together and collectively displayed on the wall, may just make a lasting impact.

“We have some kids who really struggle in here, so seeing them find meaning and even find their voice — you know, being able to express beautiful stuff and hard stuff in a safe place,” Alley says, has been so worth it.

