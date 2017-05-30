Lawrence City Band to kick off summer series at South Park

The Lawrence City Band will perform its season-opening concert at 8 p.m. Wednesday at the South Park gazebo.

The summer series will include a free concert every Wednesday evening through July 19.

Attendees are invited to bring lawn chairs and picnic blankets to enjoy the show.

