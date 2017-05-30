Today's news

Lawrence City Band to kick off summer series at South Park

A large crowd gathers around the South Park gazebo to listen to the final Lawrence City Band concert of the summer Wednesday, July 17, 2013.

By Staff Report

May 30, 2017

The Lawrence City Band will perform its season-opening concert at 8 p.m. Wednesday at the South Park gazebo.

The summer series will include a free concert every Wednesday evening through July 19.

Attendees are invited to bring lawn chairs and picnic blankets to enjoy the show.

