Lawrence City Band to kick off summer series at South Park

The Lawrence City Band will perform its season-opening concert at 8 p.m. Wednesday at the South Park gazebo.
The summer series will include a free concert every Wednesday evening through July 19.
Attendees are invited to bring lawn chairs and picnic blankets to enjoy the show.
