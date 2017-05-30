Seventh candidate filing forces Aug. 1 primary election for Lawrence City Commission

Now that a seventh candidate has filed for the Lawrence City Commission, there will be an Aug. 1 primary to trim the slate to six candidates.

In 2008, the Lawrence City Commission enacted a home rule measure that necessitated a primary when the number of candidates who filed for the commission was more than twice the number of open seats. There are currently seven candidates competing for the three open seats on this year’s ballot. Two of them, Matthew Herbert and Lisa Larsen, are incumbents. The other five candidates are Jennifer Ananda, Mike Anderson, Bassem Chahine, Ken Easthouse and Dustin Stumblingbear.

