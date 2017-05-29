Latest Douglas County court filings for May 29, 2017

Marriages

Andrew Christian Murley, 29, Albany, Calif., and Courtney Rae Bone, 30, Albany, Calif.

Matthew Scott King, 30, Lawrence, and Bonnie Jill Stegman, 28, Lawrence.

Kenneth Boyer, 22, Lawrence, and Olivia Loney, 21, Lawrence.

Amber L. Catlett, 25, Lawrence, and Kevin Coleman, 28, Lawrence.

Caleb Joseph Diederich, 28, Scottsdale, Ariz., and Kristy Marie Gerard, 25, Scottsdale, Ariz.

Sherrie Ann Taylor, 35, Lawrence, and David Kendall Kincaid, 53, Lawrence.

Stephen T. Lachky, 30, Roeland Park, and Amanda Galyardt, 32, Roeland Park.

Samantha Rose Hodges, 34, Eudora, and Sara Elizabeth Woods, 31, Eudora.

Ashley Jean Holthusen, 32, Lawrence, and Brent William Fry, 35, Lawrence.

Clinton Edward Ruff, 25, Lawrence, and Crimson Dawn Vanderslice, 23, Lawrence.

Kyle J. Wertin, 30, Lawrence, and Nicole A. Potter, 34, Lawrence.

Ryan Parker Schadler, 22, North Newton, and Madison Paige Caffrey, 23, Mount Hope.

Lauran W. Ohnesorge-Fick, 31, Lawrence, and Jackie Marie Carroll, 30, Lawrence.

Zachery Christopher Toner, 22, Lawrence, and Madison Taylor Webb, 21, Lawrence.

Brenton Everett Miller, 32, Baldwin City, and Tamara Marie Wray, 24, Baldwin City.

Steven N. Gurske, 32, Lawrence, and Cynthia J. Crocker, 25, Lawrence.

Jamie Sue Ann Murphy, 28, Lawrence, and Caleb Scott Anson, 30, Lawrence.

JR Hollis Board, 21, Lawrence, and Madison Ann Fletcher, 21, Lawrence.

Charles J. Modereger, 26, Lawrence, and Chalin Lockhart, 26, Lawrence.

Tanner Thompson, 27, Lawrence, and Anna Nelson, 26, Lawrence.

Kelly Meacham, 41, Alexandria, Va., and Megan Elaine Levanduski, 31, Waldorf, Md.

Alex Randy Johnson, 27, Concordia, and Ali B. Rueschhoff, 26, Lawrence.

Maria Rodriguez, 29, Lawrence, and Chase Elliot Hundley, 28, Lawrence.

Divorces

Kevin Higgins, 48, Kansas City, Mo., and Jennifer Higgins, 44, Lawrence.

Valerie I. McCord, 48, Lawrence, and Robert E. Baldwin, 46, Lawrence.

Matthew Baldwin, 32, and Kathryn Baldwin, 28, Lawrence.

William J.E. Cowgill, 74, Lawrence, and Muriel D. Cowgill, 63, Lawrence.

Laron P. Williams, 28, Lee’s Summit, Mo., and Marashea Williams, 29, Lawrence.

Bankruptcies

Nicole Felice Eaton, 959 East 2300 Road, Eudora.

Zackary James Meacham and Jennifer Christianne Meacham, 530 Eldridge St., Apt. P8, Lawrence.

Bethany Lynn Hess, 619 E. 8th St., Apt. 202, Lawrence.

Eagle’s Nest Holistic Mental Health, Inc., 32800 W. 91st Terrace, De Soto.

Brian Patrick Clark and Andrea Marie Clark, 2528 Cimarron Drive, Lawrence.

Robert Alexander Winn and Holly Marie Winn, 2915 Sagebrush Drive, Lawrence.

Troy Frank Gentry, Jr. and Sarah Elizabeth Gentry, 1232 Sandusky Drive, Eudora.

Mark Alan Kreutzer, Jr. and Amy Jean Kreutzer, 1012 Cherry, Eudora.

Foreclosures

The Douglas County sheriff holds a public auction of foreclosed property at 10 a.m. every Thursday in the jury assembly room of the Douglas County Courthouse. Anyone can bid, including the previous owner.

No new foreclosures in Douglas County.

