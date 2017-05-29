4 hospitalized after rollover accident near Tonganoxie

A woman and three children were taken to the University of Kansas hospital in Kansas City, Kan., following a one-vehicle accident on a Leavenworth County road Saturday.

According to a Kansas Highway Patrol report, the accident occurred shortly after 2 p.m. Saturday on County Road 5, about 2 miles north of Tonganoxie.

Daffny S. Atwell, 27, of Leavenworth, was driving southbound when her 2003 Toyota van went off the road into the right shoulder. She then turned back onto the road, crossed both lanes and went into a ditch on the northbound side of the road, overturning the van.

She and the three children riding with her were taken to KU hospital. One-year-old Marshall Atwell, 6-year-old Jackson Atwell and 8-year-old Nathaniel Atwell all were listed as having "possible injuries." All four people were wearing safety restraints, according to the report.

Hospital officials were not available Monday to provide information about their conditions.

Copyright 2017 The Lawrence Journal-World. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed. We strive to uphold our values for every story published.