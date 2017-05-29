Today's news

Car hits, injures Wichita woman as she attempts to rescue ducklings

By Associated Press

May 29, 2017

Wichita — Police are urging people to not follow the lead of a Wichita woman who was struck by a car after stepping onto a street in an attempt to rescue a line of ducklings.

The Wichita Eagle reports that the 57-year-old woman was treated at a hospital earlier this month and released. Police also ticketed her for failing to yield to a vehicle in the roadway. Some of the ducklings didn't survive.

Officer Charley Davidson says that most of the time cars will stop for animals in the street or that the animals will scurry off. But in cases where the animals remain in the street, he urged people to call police and say "it's causing traffic problems."

Davidson says police can get the wildlife off the road safely.

