American Legion to host Memorial Day service

Members of Lawrence’s American Legion Post once again will host a special ceremony on Memorial Day.

A flyover, an honor guard ceremony, speeches and special music will be part of an event at 10 a.m. Monday at Oak Hill Cemetery, 1605 Oak Hill Ave.

Don Weis, second vice commander for American Legion Dorsey-Liberty Post No. 14, said the cemetery will be decorated with flags and the ceremony will include bagpipe music, a speech by Lawrence City Commissioner Mike Amyx, a flyover by local pilots, words from local veterans and other features.

The American Legion post also is using the Memorial Day holiday to promote enhanced flag disposal services for the public. The post, at 3408 W. Sixth St., has installed a new drop-off box for people who want to leave an American flag for the post to properly destroy. The new drop-off box is outside the front entrance to the post and can be accessed 24 hours a day.

Weis said the local post already has about 3,000 flags to dispose of later this year. The post each year hosts a flag-burning ceremony that follows the proper protocols for flag disposal.

