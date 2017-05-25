Today's news

No charges filed in Wichita State University altercation

By Associated Press

May 25, 2017

Wichita (ap) — No charges will be filed in an altercation that allegedly included a racial slur during a banquet at Wichita State University.

Sedgwick County District Attorney Marc Bennett said Wednesday in a letter that his office couldn’t determine beyond a reasonable doubt that the racial slur was made, or made with criminal intent.

Former student president Joseph Shepard and his family alleged the parents of the current president, Paige Hungate, called Shepard a racial slur at the banquet May 4. They alleged her father charged Shepard, prompting other people to intervene.

Bennett said witness accounts were inconsistent and there wasn’t enough evidence to support assault or battery charges.

