University of Missouri names new chancellor

KANSAS CITY, Mo.— A top New York state university administrator named Wednesday to the helm of the University of Missouri’s flagship campus said he stands poised to tackle the school’s formidable challenges, from looming budget cuts to nagging racial discord and slumping enrollment.

Alexander Cartwright, who since September 2014 has been the State University of New York’s provost and executive vice chancellor, becomes the school’s first permanent chancellor since R. Bowen Loftin resigned under pressure in November 2015.

Born in the Bahamas and raised in Iowa, Cartwright cast himself as a product of the American dream, rising from once cleaning hog buildings and time in a factory custodian job to help pay his way through community college to becoming a top executive at the 1.3 million-student, 64-campus SUNY system he said “exposed me to all aspects of higher education.”

In that role with the system of more than 90,000 employees and a $13.3-billion budget, Cartwright’s duties have included overseeing policies pertaining to diversity and inclusion — something that on Wednesday he called “a top priority” he’ll take on at Missouri, where racial acrimony in recent years grabbed national headlines and harmed the school’s image.

“I feel particularly strongly that we have to strive for inclusive excellence,” said Cartwright, who is white.

Loftin and the Missouri system’s president, Tim Wolfe, resigned amid protests, including a student’s hunger strike and a threatened boycott by the football team, over the administration’s handling of racial issues.

Since those protests, enrollment and revenue have dropped for the Columbia campus, with university administrators attributing at least part of that to negative public perception over the campus’ racial issues. Preliminary figures show Columbia’s freshman class this fall could be its smallest in two decades — roughly 4,000 students, down from 6,000 two years ago. Seven campus residence halls are not expected to reopen in the fall.

On Wednesday, the four-campus University of Missouri system’s president, Mun Choi, insisted Cartwright was the person to solve the problems on the Columbia campus.

“I am so confident we have the right leader to lead this great university,” Choi said in introducing Cartwright, calling the hire “the beginning of a new era of transformation.”

On Tuesday, the governing board of the University of Missouri’s four-campus system voted to increase in-state tuition by 2.1 percent to the maximum amount allowed by a state cap. Out-of-state tuition varies, rising 2.1 percent at the Columbia campus to as much as 5 percent at the St. Louis and Kansas City locations.

Garnett Stokes, Columbia’s interim chancellor, has said the tuition boost could raise an additional $7 million, making up for part of the expected $16.6 million in revenue losses blamed on the enrollment drop.

This month, Stokes proposed a 12-percent budget cut — some $55 million — from all schools, colleges and divisions on that campus in fiscal year 2018, eliminating up to 400 positions in the process. The university has more than 3,000 full-time employees.

Cartwright, with a doctorate in electrical and computer engineering from the University of Iowa, is a research specialist in the field of optical sensors, his SUNY profile shows.

In November, he was among three finalists to become chancellor at the University of Tennessee’s Knoxville campus.

