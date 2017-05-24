Kansas lawmakers mull school aid proposal, tweak tax plan

TOPEKA — Kansas legislators hoped Wednesday to advance a proposal for increasing state spending on public schools while colleagues looked for the right mix of tax increases to fund it and fill big holes elsewhere in the state budget.

The House was debating a plan for phasing in a $280 million increase in aid to public schools over two years in response to a Kansas Supreme Court ruling in March that the state’s education funding is inadequate. The court didn’t set a figure for how much the state’s $4 billion in annual aid must rise, but attorneys representing school districts that sued the state have said a much larger increase is necessary. Democrats have taken the assessment to heart; GOP lawmakers disagree.

The House’s approval would send the measure to the Senate, which has a committee working on a rival plan.

Lawmakers haven’t yet hashed out how to pay for the extra funding for schools and cover projected budget shortfalls totaling $887 million through June 2019. House and Senate negotiators drafted a new plan Wednesday but the time it took to draft its details scotched the House’s initial plans to debate it before the school funding bill.

The new tax package — the latest to follow multiple failed plans — would raise $953 million over two years. It would boost income taxes, raise liquor taxes and impose the state’s sales tax on a few services that are not taxed now, such as towing, security and customized computer software. Negotiators dropped in a promise to slightly reduce the state’s sales tax on food in 2020 to make the new service taxes an easier sell.

The plan represents a step away from rolling back past income tax cuts championed by Republican Gov. Sam Brownback. The measure would end an income tax exemption for more than 330,000 farmers and business owners touted by him as a pro-growth policy, but it would not be as aggressive as other plans in raising rates. It also would not impose a new third rate for the state’s wealthiest filers.

GOP leaders were treating a vote on the tax plan as a test to tell them whether it might be more productive to pursue a mix of tax increases that Brownback might sign into law rather than a more aggressive attempt at undoing his favored income tax cuts that would need two-thirds majorities in both chambers to override a veto.

“I think that we will learn a lot,” said House Taxation Committee Chairman Steven Johnson, a moderate Assaria Republican.

Minority Democrats opposed the mix of tax increases, and their support for a plan has been crucial because Republicans are split.

Wednesday was the 100th day of the Legislature’s annual session. Legislative leaders months ago set it as the last day, but lawmakers are certain to work longer, making this year’s session among the longest in state history.

