Douglas County Commission lowers speed limits on two roads

At a short meeting Wednesday, the Douglas County Commission approved reducing speed limits on two rural roads near Lawrence.

At the recommendation of Douglas County Public Works Director Keith Browning, commissioners agreed for safety reasons to post a 35 mph speed limit on North 2050 Road west of East 850 Road to Lecompton. The scenic road just south of the Kansas River currently has no posted speed limit, which means motorists can drive at 55 mph or at a “reasonable or prudent” speed.

Commissioners also approved Browning’s recommendation to make permanent the 35 mph speed limit and 5-ton commercial truck limit on North 1300 Road from East 1600 Road to a point where the roadway was improved as part of the South Lawrence Trafficway project east of East 1700 Road. The current temporary speed and weight limits on the section were imposed to manage traffic during construction of the SLT.

Commissioners also approved the 2018 road maintenance assessments for a one-of-a-kind county road improvement district near Eudora. The action assesses in 2018 the 42 residents of the Hesper Charter Road Improvement District $400.32 for maintenance of area roads that were upgraded to chip-and-seal pavement in 2005.

