After facing lifeguard shortage, city pools now expect to be fully operational

After facing a shortage of lifeguards earlier this month, Lawrence's aquatics staff have seen an upswing in applications and expect to be able to fully operate its pools this summer.

The city employs about 100 lifeguards each summer to staff the indoor and outdoor aquatic centers, and previously had 40 positions that needed to be filled. Becky Childers, assistant aquatics supervisor, said the aquatic division got an ‘overwhelming’ response to the shortage.

“We’ve met our 40 goal and then probably five or 10 over that,” Childers said. “We’re doing really well with the hiring.”

Childers had said that if the city wasn’t able to hire a sufficient number of lifeguards, slides and other activities would be closed. She said the city has since held three lifeguard training classes and expects to have the staff in place to have the pools fully operational for opening weekend.

“As soon as those classes get done, we should be fully staffed lifeguarding side, which is going to be great because that increases the ability for us to have all the features on and the slides and the diving boards open,” Childers said.

This year isn’t the first time the city has faced a shortage of lifeguards. Childers said the situation is similar to years past, in which applications have lagged with only weeks to go before the start of the season. Positions run from May 22 to Sept. 5.

Childers said summer pool passes can be purchased through Friday at the Lawrence Indoor Aquatic Center, 4706 Overland Drive, and that monthly and daily passes will be available after that deadline.

The Lawrence Outdoor Aquatic Center, 727 Kentucky St., will open for the season at 1 p.m. on Saturday.

