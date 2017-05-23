Judge to decide if Newton man accused of sexually abusing minors will face trial

A judge will decide whether enough evidence exists to order a Newton man accused of sexually abusing two minors in Douglas County to face trial.

Daelin Williams, 24, was arrested in April after he was accused of enticing or coercing two 17-year-old girls to engage in sex acts, the Journal-World previously reported. He faces two felony charges of sexual exploitation of a minor and one felony interference charge.

Tuesday morning Williams appeared in Douglas County District Court, where Judge Peggy Kittel scheduled him to appear in June for a preliminary hearing.

During the preliminary hearing both prosecutor Amy McGowan and defense attorney Christopher Coleman will have an opportunity to call witnesses and present evidence. The goal of the hearing is for Kittel to determine if there's enough evidence to warrant a trial.

Williams' alleged crimes took place on Jan. 29, 2017, according to a criminal complaint filed in district court. The crimes were reported to police on Feb. 23, and he was arrested on April 5.

After the reported sex crimes took place Williams then gave false information to police, thereby obstructing the investigation, the complaint alleges.

Williams was released from the Douglas County Jail on April 13 after he posted a $50,000 bond. Aside from his current case, he does not have a criminal history in Douglas County or the Kansas Department of Corrections.

Williams could face more than 23 years in prison if he is convicted of all three felony charges.

