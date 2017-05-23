Former office manager for Lawrence property company sentenced to prison, must pay $485K in restitution

A former office manager for a Lawrence property company was sentenced to serve two years in prison and pay restitution for stealing from the business over eight years, according to a news release from Tom Beall, U.S. attorney for the District of Kansas.

Candy Gunderson, 45, pleaded not guilty to one count of interstate transportation of stolen funds, in July 2016. Through her plea she admitted to stealing from Garber Enterprises between 2007 and 2015.

On Tuesday Gunderson was sentenced to serve two years in prison and to pay more than $485,000 in restitution, the release said.

Working for Garber Enterprises, Gunderson stole money by depositing checks payable to the business into her own bank accounts, by issuing forged checks and by using company money to pay for work on her own rental properties, the Journal-World previously reported. She also used company credit cards for personal expenses and forged checks to pay her own bills.

