Civil rights group seeks sanctions against Kobach

Kansas Secretary of State Kris Kobach responds to questions outside the 10th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals after delivering an argument in the legal fight over how the state of Kansas enforces its proof-of-citizenship requirement for voters who register at motor vehicle offices on Tuesday, Aug. 23, 2016 in Denver.

By Associated Press

May 23, 2017

Wichita — A civil rights group is seeking sanctions against Kansas Secretary of State Kris Kobach for hiding documents about his plans to change federal voting law amid a lawsuit challenging the state's proof-of-citizenship voter registration law.

The American Civil Liberties Union filed a motion late Monday seeking to make public a document Kobach was photographed taking into a November meeting with then President-elect Donald Trump and a document containing draft amendments to the National Voter Registration Act.

The court ordered Kobach to turn them over, but the ACLU says he marked them confidential to shield them from public scrutiny.

ACLU's motion seeks to remove that designation. It also wants attorney's fees and re-opening discovery to depose of Kobach about the documents.

Kobach did not immediately respond to an email seeking comment.

Comments

Alex Landazuri 1 hour, 37 minutes ago

how can he mark them as confidential after being told to surrender them? wouldn't that put him in contempt or something like that?

Dorothy Hoyt-Reed 1 hour, 2 minutes ago

And if he put these together in his office on our dime, then they are not confidential.

Alex Landazuri 7 minutes ago

agreed....hes the SOS of Kansas, not the USA. nothing he does should be labeled as confidential. hes not that important...

