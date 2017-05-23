Civil rights group seeks sanctions against Kobach

Wichita — A civil rights group is seeking sanctions against Kansas Secretary of State Kris Kobach for hiding documents about his plans to change federal voting law amid a lawsuit challenging the state's proof-of-citizenship voter registration law.
The American Civil Liberties Union filed a motion late Monday seeking to make public a document Kobach was photographed taking into a November meeting with then President-elect Donald Trump and a document containing draft amendments to the National Voter Registration Act.
The court ordered Kobach to turn them over, but the ACLU says he marked them confidential to shield them from public scrutiny.
ACLU's motion seeks to remove that designation. It also wants attorney's fees and re-opening discovery to depose of Kobach about the documents.
Kobach did not immediately respond to an email seeking comment.
Comments
Alex Landazuri 1 hour, 37 minutes ago
how can he mark them as confidential after being told to surrender them? wouldn't that put him in contempt or something like that?
Dorothy Hoyt-Reed 1 hour, 2 minutes ago
And if he put these together in his office on our dime, then they are not confidential.
Alex Landazuri 7 minutes ago
agreed....hes the SOS of Kansas, not the USA. nothing he does should be labeled as confidential. hes not that important...
