Lawrence district’s assistant superintendent appointed to deputy superintendent position

The Lawrence school district during Monday night’s school board meeting announced the promotion of assistant superintendent Anna Stubblefield to the role of deputy superintendent.

The move is part of several administrative position reorganizations by the district.

“In a learning community committed to continuous improvement, reorganizations in leadership occur in order to plan for and adapt to the changing needs of the district,” Superintendent Kyle Hayden said in a statement. “The goals of this plan include improving support for schools, staff and students; oversight of the implementation of district initiatives, including equity, and accountability for results; efficiencies and leadership effectiveness; and communication and collaboration among staff across departments.”

The news release from the district also said there would be no layoffs as a result of the reorganization. Instead, the district said, “budget reductions will be realized by moving existing staff, changing duties/roles, and eliminating several open positions.”

As deputy superintendent, Stubblefield, who currently serves as assistant superintendent of educational support and equity, will “support all department leaders and district initiatives,” including equity, the news release said. Responsibilities also include promoting effective communication and collaboration across all district departments.

In her current role, Stubblefield oversees human resources, facilities and operations, finance, nutrition and wellness, and printing and purchasing. She also works with student services staff to guide the district’s work toward its equity goals, the news release said.

“Anna brings an exceptional leadership presence and perspective and is highly regarded in our educational community,” Hayden said.



Before her appointment earlier this year to assistant superintendent, Stubblefield served four years as the district’s director of human resources after serving four years as principal of Lawrence’s Liberty Memorial Central Middle School. She previously spent 10 years working as an assistant principal, teacher and coach in the Kansas City area, the news release said.

She holds bachelor’s and master’s degrees from the University of Kansas, an educational specialist’s degree from the University of Missouri-Kansas City, and a doctorate degree from Saint Louis University.

“I am grateful for this opportunity, and I look forward to continuing to work with students, parents, staff, and community members toward achieving the district goals of excellence, equity, and engagement,” Stubblefield said in a statement.

