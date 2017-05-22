Regents interviewing KU chancellor finalists this week

The Kansas Board of Regents plans to interview finalists for the University of Kansas chancellor position this week.

Special meetings have been set for Tuesday and Wednesday at the board offices in Topeka, according to a board meeting notice.

The board will conduct interviews for the position of KU chancellor during those meetings, board spokeswoman Breeze Richardson said. The majority of the meetings will be held in closed session, she said.

Richardson declined to answer how many finalists would be interviewed but confirmed it was multiple candidates.

An announcement of the chosen candidate has not been scheduled.

That will happen once the interview process has concluded, Richardson said. She said the board will schedule a special meeting for the purpose of voting to approve the next chancellor, and that the chosen candidate also is scheduled to be in attendance for the announcement and vote.

KU Chancellor Bernadette Gray-Little announced in September that she would step down this summer.

The board’s stated goal is to have her replacement hired and announced in time to start July 1.

As they did when Gray-Little was hired in 2009, the board opted to conduct a closed search. No candidates or finalists will be publicly announced during or after the process. Rather, only the name of the person who is ultimately hired will be shared publicly, upon that person’s hiring.

The consulting firm of R. William Funk & Associates was hired to help recruit candidates for the KU chancellor search. The chancellor search committee, chaired by David Dillon, vetted candidates and was asked to present multiple finalists to the Board of Regents for final consideration.

